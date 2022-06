Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several popular fintech stocks fell today as investors digested inflation data from Friday and prepared for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting tomorrow. The Nasdaq Composite had fallen almost 4% as of this writing.Shares of buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had fallen close to 10% as of 10:25 a.m. ET today. Shares of artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) had fallen nearly 11%, and shares of digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were also down close to 10%.The market is still reeling from the latest inflation reading of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday, which showed that the index had risen 8.6% in May on a year-over-year basis. The CPI measures the prices of daily goods and services and is one way investors measure inflation. Economists had only expected the CPI to rise 8.3% in May. The new data is a sign to many that inflation has not peaked as many had initially thought.Continue reading