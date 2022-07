Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower as of 1:28 p.m. ET today after a Wall Street analyst cut his price target on the stock this morning.Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker maintained a neutral rating on Affirm but lowered his price target from $32 per share to $28. Affirm trades at less than $19 per share.Barker attributed the struggles of all consumer-facing fintech companies to the market's concerns over a looming recession that will hit sometime over the next 12 to 18 months. The analyst has dropped all estimates in the sector to account for "economic reality."Continue reading