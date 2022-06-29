|
29.06.2022 20:27:30
Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today
Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower as of 1:28 p.m. ET today after a Wall Street analyst cut his price target on the stock this morning.Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker maintained a neutral rating on Affirm but lowered his price target from $32 per share to $28. Affirm trades at less than $19 per share.Barker attributed the struggles of all consumer-facing fintech companies to the market's concerns over a looming recession that will hit sometime over the next 12 to 18 months. The analyst has dropped all estimates in the sector to account for "economic reality."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
