16.08.2022 22:38:04

Why Shares of Affirm Rose Today

Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose nearly 4% Tuesday for no obvious reason, although there are a few things that could have driven the move.Earlier today, the e-commerce company BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) announced that it had expanded its partnership with Affirm to be BigCommerce's "pay-over-time solution partner." The multiyear deal will allow merchants on BigCommerce's platform to use Affirm's solutions at checkout and offer customers a range of options for how they pay off purchases."Affirm's scale and reliability, combined with the unparalleled flexibility and transparency they offer consumers, make them an obvious choice and great pay-over-time solution for our merchant network," Mark Rosales, vice president of payments at BigCommerce, said in a statement. Continue reading
