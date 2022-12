Why Shares of Agenus Rose 12.5% on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) rose 12.5% on Friday. The stock got a bump as investors pounced on a potential bargain when the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical's stock opened at $2.60 a share. One big buyer was Values First Advisors, a financial advisory firm that bought 10,013 shares of the company and now owns 238,514 shares of Agenus. The stock is down more than 7% so far this year.Agenus focuses on immuno-oncology therapies that boost the body's ability to fight cancer and infections by activating T-cell immune responses.The company's lead therapy candidate is botensilimab, an adaptive immune activator that binds to CTLA-4 (cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4), a protein regulator that can slow immune responses in T-cells.Continue reading