Why Shares of Agile Therapeutics Jumped This Week

Shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) were up more than 23% for the week as of 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The women's healthcare company's shares closed last week at $1.76, then rose to as high as $2.24 by late Thursday afternoon. The stock is still down more than 80% this year.The stock got a boost late last week when it got an upgrade from analysts at Maxim Group with a buy rating and a price target of $5. It also helps that the stock appears to have avoided the threat of being delisted from the Nasdaq for now.On Aug. 9, in the company's second-quarter report, it said it had received a letter on June 2 saying it had been granted an 180-day extension to regain compliance. That deadline would have been Sept. 25, and the company is still on the Nasdaq, though Agile hasn't reported that it is now in compliance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel