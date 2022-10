Why Shares of Alibaba, Full Truck Alliance, and KE Holdings Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges continued to struggle today amid broader economic concerns in the country and rising COVID cases.In fact, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks many popular stocks, fell 7.3% today and hit its lowest mark in roughly nine years, according to Bloomberg.Shares of the large e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) fell roughly 6.6% today, while shares of the digital freight company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) fell close to 7%. Meanwhile, shares of the real estate platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) ended the day down more than 8%.Continue reading