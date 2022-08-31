Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Burning Rock Biotech Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many Chinese stocks rose today on positive regulatory news, but also were affected as COVID-19 cases continued to spread in the country and by some geopolitical concerns between China and Taiwan.Shares of the large e-commerce and tech company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded as much as 5% higher today before giving up some of those gains and only trading about 2.2% higher as of 1 p.m. ET today. Shares of another e-commerce giant, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), traded roughly 3% higher, and shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) were up nearly 24%.Recently, U.S. and Chinese financial regulators struck a preliminary agreement to allow regulators to audit the working financial statements of Chinese companies trading on U.S. exchanges, potentially ending a long-standing dispute on the matter.