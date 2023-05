Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Dingdong Limited Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chinese stocks struggled today as investors digested earnings results and remained concerned about economic conditions in the country.Shares of large Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded 2.7% lower as of 2:35 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of another large Chinese tech and e-commerce company, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), traded 5.7% lower, while shares of grocery delivery company Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) plunged nearly 18%.Dingdong reported its first-quarter earnings results today, which included a diluted-earnings-per-share loss of $0.02 on total revenue of roughly $727.7 million. Adjusted earnings came in at breakeven and were in line with analysts' predictions, while revenue missed estimates.