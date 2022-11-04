Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.Com, and Li Auto Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of many Chinese stocks trading on U.S. stock exchanges moved higher today as investors become more optimistic that the Chinese government may ease up on some of its restrictive COVID-19 policies.Shares of the large e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were trading roughly 4.6% higher at 9:52 a.m. ET today. Shares of another large e-commerce player, JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD), were trading roughly 6.5% higher, and shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) were up close to 12%.The Chinese government has implemented restrictive "zero-COVID" policies in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, which has resulted in sweeping lockdowns in major Chinese cities, cutting into economic growth this year. Continue reading