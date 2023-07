Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.Com, and Tencent Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many Chinese stocks fell today, as investors digested new economic data in China. There was also a renewed focus on potential incoming trade restrictions that are being considered by the Biden administration.Shares of the large Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded roughly 2.6% lower as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of another large Chinese tech conglomerate JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD) traded more than 5% lower, while shares of the large Chinese multimedia company Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) were down roughly 3.7%.New data released yesterday confirmed fears among analysts and economists that China's economic growth this year has slowed and the rebound from last year has lost momentum.