Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group Are Rising Today

Several Chinese stocks trading on U.S. stock exchanges bounced for no obvious reason, although it appears that some bullish sentiment from Wall Street and recent macro news in China could be driving the move.Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 3% higher today as of 2:22 p.m. ET today. Shares of another large Chinese e-commerce company, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), traded more than 4% higher, and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) traded more than 8.4% higher.Chinese stocks have struggled over the last week with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down about 3.6% over the last five days of trading, as China's economy has continued to show signs of slowing all year after COVID-19-induced lockdowns.