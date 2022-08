Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Yatsen Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges moved higher today after the large Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) reported solid earnings results for the quarter ending June 30.Shares of Alibaba were trading roughly 3.5% higher at 10:04 a.m. ET today. Shares of another large Chinese e-commerce company, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), were trading 5.4% higher, and shares of the Chinese beauty company Yatsen (NYSE: YSG) were trading more than 7% higher.Alibaba reported diluted earnings per share equivalent to $0.16 for the quarter on total revenue equivalent to $30.7 billion, both numbers that beat expectations.