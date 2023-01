Why Shares of Alibaba, Nio, and Baidu All Took Off Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Several prominent Chinese stocks jumped higher today after regulators continued to signal a more relaxed regulatory approach toward Chinese tech stocks.Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) had jumped close to 13.5% higher as of 3:05 p.m. ET today.Meanwhile, shares of the electric carmaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) and the large search engine and artificial intelligence company Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) both traded nearly 11% higher.Continue reading