|
15.11.2022 17:20:03
Why Shares of Alibaba, TAL Education Group, and Bilibili Are Rising Today
Chinese stocks continued to rally today after the Chinese government recently rolled out a large rescue plan for the country's struggling real estate industry. Another factor was President Joe Biden's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 10.5% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET today. Shares of the online tutoring company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 11% higher, and shares of the video content company Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) were up close to 24%.The week got off to a great start for Chinese stocks after Beijing unveiled a 16-point plan to try to help struggling developers in the country and get the housing market back on track.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alibaba
|77,00
|1,99%
|Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs)
|14,75
|1,37%