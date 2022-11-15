Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
15.11.2022 17:20:03

Why Shares of Alibaba, TAL Education Group, and Bilibili Are Rising Today

Chinese stocks continued to rally today after the Chinese government recently rolled out a large rescue plan for the country's struggling real estate industry. Another factor was President Joe Biden's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 10.5% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET today. Shares of the online tutoring company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 11% higher, and shares of the video content company Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) were up close to 24%.The week got off to a great start for Chinese stocks after Beijing unveiled a 16-point plan to try to help struggling developers in the country and get the housing market back on track.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alibaba 77,00 1,99% Alibaba
Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs) 14,75 1,37% Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX rutscht unter die Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tiefer
Der heimische ATX rutscht ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im grünen Bereich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominieren am Donnerstag die Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen