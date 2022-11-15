Why Shares of Alibaba, TAL Education Group, and Bilibili Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chinese stocks continued to rally today after the Chinese government recently rolled out a large rescue plan for the country's struggling real estate industry. Another factor was President Joe Biden's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 10.5% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET today. Shares of the online tutoring company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 11% higher, and shares of the video content company Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) were up close to 24%.The week got off to a great start for Chinese stocks after Beijing unveiled a 16-point plan to try to help struggling developers in the country and get the housing market back on track.Continue reading