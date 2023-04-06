|
06.04.2023 21:44:14
Why Shares of Alibaba Are Rising Today
Shares of the large Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) traded roughly 4.3% higher in the final hour of trading today after reports came out that the company is preparing to launch a ChatGPT-inspired technology, which has recently taken the world by storm.ChatGPT is an artificial-intelligence language processing chatbot first created by the company OpenAI that can pull information, engage in very natural-like conversation, and complete other tasks in a capacity never before seen by technology. Many large tech conglomerates have attempted to release their own variations of the technology, so it should come as no surprise that Alibaba is planning to follow suit.Recent reports suggest the company could unveil a broad ChatGPT model on April 11 during its Cloud Summit in Beijing. An industry application model could follow on April 18.Continue reading
