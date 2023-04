Why Shares of Alibaba Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the large Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) fell about 1% today, as investors were mixed on new economic data that came out earlier today.Data today showed that China's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 4.5% in the first quarter on a year-over-year basis, as China's economy continued to recover from a difficult 2022 that was plagued by "zero-COVID" policies such as large-scale lockdowns. The growth in GDP beat economist estimates.Additionally, retail sales were up 10.6% in March on a year-over-year basis, which is the largest jump seen since June 2021. For the first quarter, retail sales increased by 5.8%, largely thanks to the catering service industry.Continue reading