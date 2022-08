Why Shares of Align Technology Rose 18.7% in July

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN), the maker of Invisalign clear aligners, climbed 18.7% in July, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. Align's shares closed at $236.67 on June 29, the last trading day of that month. It saw a high of $283.83 on July 27 and closed the month at $280.97 on July 29, the last trading day of the month. The stock has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45 and is down more than 55% so far this year.Align's shares rose immediately after the company released second-quarter earnings. The interesting thing is the numbers were down, both year over year and sequentially, but because investors were expecting even worse numbers, the stock rose. Another factor is that Align stock has been beaten up this year, but the company is still profitable and some may feel it is undersold.In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $969.6 million, down 0.4% sequentially and 0.8%, year-over-year. The company also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44, compared with $2.13 last quarter and $3.04 in the same period a year ago. Another promising note, despite lower second-quarter numbers, the company is still ahead of where it was through six months last year, with revenue of $1.942 billion compared with $1.905 billion, though EPS is down to $3.13 through six months compared with $5.02 through the same period last year.