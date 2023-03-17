|
17.03.2023 16:39:44
Why Shares of Ally Financial Stock Slumped This Week
Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) have slumped as much as 14% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The automotive lender and online consumer bank is feeling pain along with the rest of the banking sector in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse. At 11:00 AM EST on Friday, March 17, Ally stock was down almost 30% over the past month. Silicon Valley Bank collapsed for numerous reasons. Management had a misguided strategy of parking its undiversified venture capital deposits in long-dated Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. After the value of these assets fell in 2022 with rising interest rates, the bank would have had to take major losses on its loan book when trying to fulfill tens of billions in withdrawal requests last week. Add on the fact that the majority of its deposits were uninsured by the FDIC, and it is unsurprising that Silicon Valley Bank failed.Are investors worried the same might happen to Ally? Maybe. But if they are, I think those fears are misguided. For one, Ally Financial has a much more diversified consumer deposit base across the country; Silicon Valley Bank was focused almost solely on the technology and start-up markets. Ally Financial also has almost 90% of its customer deposits insured by the FDIC, according to management. Those two facts make the likelihood of a bank run much lower at Ally Financial than they were at Silicon Valley Bank.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ally Financial Inc 7 % Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G- -144A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ally Financial Inc 7 % Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G- -144A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.