
Why Shares of Altria Group Stock Were Rising in February
Shares of Altria Group (NYSE: MO) climbed 11.4% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A giant in the tobacco and nicotine sector, Altria Group's steady sales are seen as a safe haven amid market uncertainties, such as the current panic over software stocks and geopolitical conflicts.Like other consumer staples, Altria Group shares have risen steadily this year, up around 20% year to date, excluding dividends. Here's why the stock was rising yet again last month, and whether it is a buy for your portfolio right now. Altria Group owns brands such as Marlboro (cigarettes), Black & Mild (cigars), and on! (nicotine pouches). It gets the majority of its revenue from cigarette sales in the United States.
