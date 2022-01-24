|
24.01.2022 18:28:22
Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022.Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well.Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
