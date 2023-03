Why Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Fell Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Ambrx BioPharma (NYSE: AMAM) fell 28.1% for the day as of late Tuesday afternoon. The clinical-stage biotech announced Monday that it was moving from trading on the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Stock Market, effective March 16.When the company made the announcement, the stock nearly doubled on Monday, going from $6.43 at the open to closing at $12.54. The move downward on Tuesday is more of a modulation from what is seen as an overreaction to the announcement. The stock is up 98% over the past year and more than 308% so far in 2023.The company focuses on oncology therapies through the use of antibody drug conjugates and other engineered therapies to stimulate the immune system. Looking at that focus, it better fits the Nasdaq's image as the exchange for cutting-edge growth companies. It's also significantly cheaper for companies to list on the Nasdaq.Continue reading