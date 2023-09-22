|
22.09.2023 01:47:58
Why Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Soared This Week
Shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NASDAQ: AMAM) were up more than 27% for the week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The clinical-stage biotech closed last week at $10.25, then rose as high as $12.20 on Wednesday.The company is benefiting from two moves that happened last Friday. First, after the markets closed, Ambrx announced it had received the go-ahead from its board to move its official domicile from the Cayman Islands to Delaware, pending a vote by shareholders on Oct. 10. The move will allow Ambrx to be listed in certain stock indexes that now are unavailable to it because it is a foreign-listed company. It also opens the doors to certain institutional investors.In line with that, the company got a big buy last Friday from Cormorant Asset Management, which purchased more than 2.1 million shares, pushing its overall stake in the company to more than 69.4 million shares. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ambrx Biopharma Incorporation (spons. ADRs)
|11,10
|-1,94%
