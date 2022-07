Why Shares of American States Water Plunged 21% in the First Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tracking with the S&P 500's 20.6% decline through the first six months of 2022, shares of American States Water (NYSE: AWR) plunged 21.2%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.During periods of significant market volatility, investors will often seek conservative investments like water utilities -- such as American States Water -- as a way to fortify their portfolios. It seems, however, that the company's inability to meet analysts' expectations regarding its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report and first-quarter 2022 earnings report plus some bearish outlooks from Wall Street overshadowed the stock's allure as a safe haven investment.In late February, American States Water reported Q4 2021 earnings, including sales of $117 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. The mixed results failed to meet expectations as the lone analyst who had forecast what the company would report surmised that American States Water would book $126 million on the top line and EPS of $0.46. Nonetheless, the market took note, and the stock closed 2% lower than where it had closed on the day before the announcement.