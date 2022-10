Why Shares of Annaly Capital Management, AGNC, and Orchid Island Capital Rose Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) rose today after they provided preliminary results for the third quarter of the year.Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) rose 11.6%, while shares of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) rose nearly 10.9%, and shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) ended the day up nearly 13%.Yesterday, AGNC reported a preliminary loss in the third quarter of between $1.99 and $2.03 per share. It also estimated that its tangible net book value per common share at the end of Q3 was roughly between $9.06 and $9.10 per share. That means book value is expected to be down more than 20% from the second quarter.Continue reading