Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
|
26.01.2026 20:39:31
Why Shares of Apple Are Rising Today
Shares of the consumer tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) traded over 3% higher, as of 2:37 p.m. ET today. Reports of the iPhone's market share gains in India, along with high hopes heading into earnings later this week, are driving the move.A TechCrunch report late Friday revealed that Apple's iPhone has grown market share in India to about 9%, up from 7% in 2024. The news follows somewhat recent reports of strong iPhone sales in China, and suggests the latest model of Apple's flagship product is being well received.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
