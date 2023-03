Why Shares of Aris Water Solutions Are Sinking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average open today's trading session inching higher, Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) promptly headed in the other direction. The company, a provider of water handling and recycling solutions for energy companies, reported fourth-quarter 2022 financial results before the market opened, and investors were clearly not impressed. As of 10:55 a.m. ET, shares of Aris Water Solutions were down 20%.Failing to meet analysts' estimates that it would book Q4 2022 revenue of $86.6 million, Aris reported sales of $82.9 million. Similarly, the company came up short of expectations on the bottom of the income statement. Whereas analysts had expected Q4 2022 earnings per share of $0.18, Aris reported EPS of $0.06.Continue reading