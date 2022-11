Why Shares of Array Technologies Are Soaring This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The days may be growing shorter, but Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) shone brightly in investors' eyes this week after the solar company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings. Beating analysts' revenue and earnings estimates, Array also warmed investors' hearts with an auspicious forecast for 2022.As of the end of trading on Thursday, shares of Array, a leader in solar-tracking equipment for utility-scale applications, have shot up 20.6% since the end of trading last Friday.Setting a new quarterly record for revenue, Array reported sales of $515 million, representing a year-over-year gain of 173%. Analysts had expected the company to report $429 million on the top line. While the acquisition of STI Norland accounted for a large part of the company's revenue growth, organic revenue growth was strong, representing a 112% over that which Array reported in Q3 2021.