Why Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Are Up Tuesday

Shares of clinical-stage biotech company Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) were up more than 17% Tuesday morning after the company released interim results from a phase 1/2 trial. Arrowhead's shares are down more than 13% this year but up more than 45% this month.The company focuses on experimental RNA-based therapies that can block the production of proteins that can cause medical disorders. Arrowhead's therapies use the RNA interference mechanism to quickly and durably knock down certain target genes.Arrowhead released interim results from its ARO-RAGE phase 1/2 trial that showed 90% serum receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) reduction and 80% RAGE reduction with mean maximum reduction after two doses. The protein RAGE is connected to several inflammatory diseases, including asthma.