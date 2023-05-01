Why Shares of Ascendis Pharma Are Climbing Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) rose more than 19% Monday morning after the Danish pharmaceutical company received a critical response letter (CRL) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The biotech company specializes in therapies to treat rare endocrinology diseases and various cancers. Its shares are down more than 30% so far this year.The reason the stock went up rather than down following a CRL is it gave some clarity to the situation around TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide), which is in phase 3 clinical trials to treat adults with hypoparathyroidism. While the FDA cited concerns about the company's manufacturing control strategy, it did not say it had concerns about the clinical data from Ascendis and did not request any additional clinical studies. Continue reading