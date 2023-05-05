|
05.05.2023 21:17:02
Why Shares of Ashland, Ingevity, and Mativ Are Falling This Week
With the week winding down, it seems that the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both on the verge of locking in a decline for the first week of May. Shares of specialty chemicals companies, however, are poised to tumble notably more as investors wrestle with their uninspiring quarterly earnings reports.As of 1:51 p.m. ET, shares of Ashland (NYSE: ASH) are down 11.2% since the end of last Friday's trading session, while shares of Mativ (NYSE: MATV) and Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) have fallen 15.4% and 15.1%, respectively, during the same period, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Failing to meet analysts' revenue and earnings expectations, Ashland reported sales of $603 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.43 for Q2 2023. The consensus among analysts was that Ashland would report $629 million on the top line and $1.50 per share on the bottom line. Besides the company's recent performance, management's increasingly dour outlook on the remainder of 2023 also motivated investors to click the sell button.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ashland Global Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ashland Global Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ashland Global Holdings Inc
|81,50
|1,88%
|Ingevity Corp When Issued
|57,00
|-10,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.