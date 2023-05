Why Shares of Atlas Lithium Are Flying Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Markets seem to be on the verge of ending the week on a positive note. With regards to Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ: ATLX), however, there's little doubt that shares will end this week considerably higher than where they began. Investors are especially charged up about this lithium stock after the company announced positive metallurgical testing results, and an analyst provided an upwardly revised price target.As of 2:21 p.m. ET, shares of Atlas Lithium are up 28.8% since the end of last Friday's trading session, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of Atlas Lithium fell 16.2% in March.On Monday, Atlas Lithium reported that metallurgical testing on an ore sample from the company's Neves project exceeded targets. While the company had set a lithium oxide concentration grading target of 6% with less than 1% of ferric oxide, the test results revealed a lithium oxide concentration grading of 6.04% with 0.53% of ferric oxide. Located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, the Neves project is one of several resources that Atlas Lithium owns in the region.Continue reading