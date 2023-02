Why Shares of Aura Biosciences Jumped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of clinical-stage biotech company Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) were up 11.2% as of Thursday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The stock closed last week at $10.13 and climbed to as high as $12.31 on Tuesday. Aura's 52-week low is $9.43, and its 52-week high is $24.83. Its shares are down more than 40% over the past year.Aura focuses on virus-like drug conjugates to treat multiple cancers, particularly cancers of the eye. Its lead candidate, bel-sar (belzupacap sarotalocan), is a virus-type particle with an anti-cancer agent, designed to kill cancer cells while activating an immune response. The drug is in a phase 3 trial as a first-line treatment for early-stage choroidal melanoma, a type of eye cancer. The current standard of treatment for the disease is radiation, but that can cause major vision loss.Continue reading