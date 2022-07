Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial Growers Are Sinking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cannabis stocks are reversing course this morning after a multiday rally. As of 10:32 a.m. ET, shares of Canada's Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were lower by 6%, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) was down 8.32%, and Sundial Growers ' (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock was in the red by 2.89%. What's rocking the boat this morning? Canada's top cannabis stocks were rallying over the past few days ahead of the rumored introduction of the long-awaited Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) in the Senate. According to an article by Marijuana Moment, Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer, Ron Wyden, and Cory Booker officially filed the bill earlier today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading