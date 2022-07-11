|
11.07.2022 18:32:03
Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial Growers Are Slumping Today
Marijuana stocks are in retreat yet again today. Specifically, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were both down by approximately 6.8%, while Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock had fallen 5.5% as of 10:36 a.m. ET Monday morning. Cannabis equities have been steadily moving lower in 2022. The industry has struggled in the face of supply gluts, shifting consumer trends, a fragmented legal landscape in key geographies like the U.S., banking limitations, and margin erosion stemming from legal and illegal competition, among many other headwinds. Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading
