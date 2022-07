Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial Growers Are Slumping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Marijuana stocks are in retreat yet again today. Specifically, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were both down by approximately 6.8%, while Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock had fallen 5.5% as of 10:36 a.m. ET Monday morning. Cannabis equities have been steadily moving lower in 2022. The industry has struggled in the face of supply gluts, shifting consumer trends, a fragmented legal landscape in key geographies like the U.S., banking limitations, and margin erosion stemming from legal and illegal competition, among many other headwinds.