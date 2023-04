Why Shares of Axos Financial Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of digital bank Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) traded roughly 9.4% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET today after the bank reported earnings results for its third fiscal quarter of 2023, which is for the three months ending March 31.Axos reported diluted earnings per share of $1.32 on total revenue of more than $231 million for the quarter, both numbers that beat analyst estimates."We had another strong quarter, with double-digit year-over-year growth in deposits, net interest income, and book value per share," Axos' CEO Greg Garrabrants said in a statement.Continue reading