18.05.2023 19:14:53

Why Shares of Azul Soared This Week

Shares of Brazilian airline Azul (NYSE: AZUL) rose by 10.1% this week to midday on Thursday. The move comes after Azul's well-received first-quarter earnings and outlook for 2023 and 2024.The earnings report showed the company growing revenue by 40.3% compared to the same period a year ago as the airline enjoyed the benefits of rapidly recovering domestic and international air travel. In addition, Azul reported a substantial improvement in some of its key operating metrics. For example, available seat kilometers (ASK) increased by 19.1% in the quarter, and management expects a 14% increase for the full year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Azul Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Azul Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor Handelsstart fester -- DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneins
Am heimischen wie auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen erwartet. Am Freitag können sich die größten Börsen in Asien nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen