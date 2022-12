Why Shares of Baidu, RLX Technology, and Lufax Holding Are Rising This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many Chinese stocks rose after protests broke out earlier this week over China's zero-COVID policies, which seemed to lead to the Chinese government beginning to ease restrictions.For the week, shares of the Chinese tech company and search engine Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) traded close to 17% higher as of 3:03 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Meanwhile, shares of the Chinese electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) traded roughly 21% higher, while shares of the Chinese fintech company Lufax Holding (NYSE: LU) were up close to 26%.