Why Shares of Bakkt Holdings Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the digital asset platform Bakkt (NYSE: BKKT) continued their wild ride Tuesday, falling as much as 12% earlier this morning for no specific reason other than continued volatility. The stock is still up 19% over the last week after enjoying a nice run.Companies like Bakkt that are in the crypto industry tend to move with the broader crypto market. But most of the crypto market has enjoyed some nice price action over the last 24 hours, although it is currently a bit mixed, so I don't think Bakkt's move today is tied to the crypto market. The stock might be taking a breather after a solid past week of trading.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading