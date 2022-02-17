|
Why Shares of Bakkt Holdings Are Falling Today
Shares of the crypto asset platform Bakkt (NYSE: BKKT) traded more than 13% lower as of 10:32 a.m. ET after the company reported its latest earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021.Bakkt reported earnings for the fourth quarter in a fairly confusing manner because it completed its merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took it public during the quarter. So the company broke down results into two categories: prior to the acquisition being completed, and after the acquisition got completed and Bakkt began trading independently.
