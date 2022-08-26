|
26.08.2022 00:38:03
Why Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina Are Rising This Week
For the week, shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR), a subsidiary of the Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA), traded more than 14% higher after market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Banco BBVA Argentina reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier this week.Banco BBVA Argentina reported earnings per American depositary share of $0.57 on total revenue of close to $472 million; both numbers beat analyst estimates. Earnings jumped 226% from the first quarter and 35% year over year."With COVID-19 pandemic situation under control, Argentina has been able to continue with its economic recovery, although within a context of persistent great challenges with a sustained high inflation and a capped foreign exchange rate," chief financial officer Ines Lanusse said on the company's earnings call.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!