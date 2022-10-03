|
03.10.2022 20:36:31
Why Shares of Banco Santander Brasil, Banco Bradesco, and Itau Unibanco Holding Are Rising Today
Shares of several Brazilian banks (and Brazilian stocks in general) rose today after results for the first round of the country's presidential election were reported.Shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE: BSBR) were up roughly 9.2% as of 2:01 p.m. ET. Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) climbed 10.2%, and Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) traded nearly 10% higher as well.In the first round of the election, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won more votes but did not capture the 50% threshold needed to secure victory outright, sending the vote to a run-off later this month. Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro garnered 43% of the vote, while Silva claimed 48%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)mehr Analysen
|23.09.22
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.22
|Santander Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.09.22
|Santander Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.22
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.22
|Santander Buy
|UBS AG
|23.09.22
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.22
|Santander Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.09.22
|Santander Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.22
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.22
|Santander Buy
|UBS AG
|23.09.22
|Santander Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.09.22
|Santander Buy
|UBS AG
|07.09.22
|Santander Buy
|UBS AG
|07.09.22
|Santander Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.09.22
|Santander Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.06.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.02.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.21
|Santander Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.22
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.22
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.22
|Santander Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.22
|Santander Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
|3,94
|5,91%
|Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
|2,41
|-0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung hellt sich auf: US-Börsen zum Handelsende erholt -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Feiertag in Shanghai
An der Wall Street waren am Montag steigende Kurse zu sehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Montag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt baute seine Verluste ebenfalls ab und tendierte freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart gemischte Vorzeichen auf.