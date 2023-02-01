|
01.02.2023 18:20:40
Why Shares of Baozun, Hello Group, and HUYA Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese stocks were moving higher Wednesday morning thanks to some positive news on the regulatory front and continued bullishness around the broader sector.As of 11:09 a.m. ET, shares of e-commerce company Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) traded more than 7% higher, shares of social media company Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) traded nearly 8% higher, and shares of streaming company HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) were up by more than 8.5%.Chinese stocks rallied in January; Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index is up close to 10% so far this year. Those stocks have been buoyed by supportive economic measures from the Chinese government and the wider reopening of that nation's economy following the relaxation of its restrictive "zero COVID" policies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baozun Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.23
|Why Shares of Baozun, Hello Group, and HUYA Are Rising Today (MotleyFool)
|
30.11.22
|Why Baozun, Kanzhun, and GDS Holdings Rallied Today (MotleyFool)
|
29.11.22
|Baozun (BZUN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
28.11.22
|Ausblick: Baozun A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.09.22
|Better E-Commerce Stock: GigaCloud vs. Baozun (MotleyFool)
|
23.08.22
|Baozun (BZUN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.08.22
|Why Baozun Stock Was Sliding Today (MotleyFool)