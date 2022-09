Why Shares of Bausch Health Rose as Much as 30.3% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Bausch Health (NYSE: BHC), a healthcare company that sells generic and branded drugs, medical devices, and over-the-counter products, rose as much as 30.3% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last Friday at $5.18 and then opened on Monday at $5.06. By Thursday, it had hit $6.69, and on Friday, it rose to $6.75 per share, before falling a bit at the close.The stock's 52-week low is $4.00, and it has a 52-week high of $29.59. It's down more than 76% this year.Investors reacted positively to the announcement of a $4 billion debt swap by the company. Bausch pushed some of its current debt out to 2028 through 2030, trading higher interest rates for more capital now. The hope is that Bausch can invest more now in the company to grow revenue, allowing it to become profitable enough to easily handle the debt load. The last year that Bausch closed with positive net income was 2017.Continue reading