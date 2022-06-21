|
21.06.2022 21:10:36
Why Shares of BeiGene Popped Today
BeiGene's (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares were up by more than 13% on Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. ET thanks to a regulatory body in China accepting one of the company's supplemental biologics licensing application filings for a new indication for its drug tislelizumab. The Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) will now evaluate whether tislelizumab is sufficiently safe and effective to treat metastatic gastric junction adenocarcinoma in conjunction with chemotherapy for patients whose tumors express the PD-1 biomarker, potentially giving BeiGene the green light for an expansion of its commercialization in China. If regulators ultimately opt to approve the company's application, it'll be the 10th indication for tislelizumab in China, which speaks to its versatility as a cancer medicine as well as its money-making potential.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BeiGene Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.06.22
|Why Shares of BeiGene Popped Today (MotleyFool)
|
03.05.22
|Ausblick: BeiGene stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.03.22
|Ausblick: BeiGene legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.03.22
|Why BeiGene Stock Soared 33.7% on Wednesday (MotleyFool)
|
18.01.22
|Will BeiGene Stock Rebound After A 15% Fall Over The Last Month? (Forbes)