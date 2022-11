Why Shares of Bilibili, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of many Chinese stocks rebounded today after several earnings reports and hopes that the Chinese government might loosen some of its "zero-COVID" restrictions.Shares of the video streaming platform Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) had surged more than 23% as of 11:17 a.m. ET today.Meanwhile, shares of the online recruiting company Kanzhun (NASDAQ: BZ) traded nearly 14% higher, while shares of the digital freight platform Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) were up more than 12%.Continue reading