11.04.2022 18:20:51
Why Shares of Bilibili Are Rising Today
Shares of the Chinese video gaming company Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) traded 8.4% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET today after some positive regulatory news for the video gaming industry in China.Reuters reported this morning that the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), the agency that licenses video games in China, ended a nine-month freeze on licenses and handed out 45 licenses for games to several Chinese companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
