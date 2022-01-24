Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
24.01.2022 22:55:39
Why Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Jumped 12.2% on Monday
During a trading session in which most of the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 were headed downward, shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ: BDSI) rose by 12.2% on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company's stock closed at $3.36 a share on Friday and opened at that same price on Monday, but rose to $3.77 early in the afternoon. The company has a small market cap of $362 million and its stock has seen a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.68. Shares are down more than 14% over the past year but up more than 16% in 2022.The move Friday was just a continuation of an upswing that began last week when BioDelivery Sciences released updated guidance before the market opened on Thursday. That day, it jumped from $3.04 to $3.35. On Friday, the stock rose from its opening price of $3.15 to a high of almost $3.55.In the company's updated guidance, it said that it expected yearly revenue between $165 million and $167 million, up from earlier guidance of $162 million and $167 million. At the high end, that means a 6.7% rise year over year. and even at the low end, it represents a climb of 5.5% over 2020.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biodelivery Sciences International IncShs
|2,84
|-3,40%
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,68
|-0,71%
|On
|26,60
|3,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schaffen es auf grünes Terrain -- Im Abwärtssog: ATX sackt letztlich ab -- DAX geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Montag mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den US-Börsen ging es schlussendlich doch noch aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien gab es am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.