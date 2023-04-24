|
24.04.2023 21:51:56
Why Shares of Bionano Genomics Are Up Monday
Shares of life sciences company Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) were up nearly 14% late Monday afternoon after the genomic testing equipment maker announced preliminary first-quarter numbers. The stock is down more than 45% so far this year. Bionano said it expected revenue of $7.3 million to $7.5 million in the first quarter, representing an increase of 28% to 32%, year over year. That would also mean the 10th consecutive quarter of improved revenue for Bionano, year over year. The company, which manufactures the Saphyr optical genome mapping system, said it has 259 of its systems installed, an increase of 47% over the same period last year. The point of the Saphyr is it helps laboratories more efficiently find aberrations in genes that could cause medical disorders. The Saphyr increases the resolution by up to 10,000 times for genomic mapping and doubles the success rates used by other clinical research labs, Bionano says. The product's target market, the company said, is 10,000 labs, including academic medical centers, hospitals, and large reference labs, plus 1,400 therapeutic companies, such as pharmaceutical and biotech companies.Notably absent in the preliminary report is net income, or as is likely the case with Bionano, net losses. Last year, the company reported a net loss of $132.6 million and its annual losses have increased by 616% over the past five years. The other concern for Bionano is the stock has faced the possibility of being delisted in the past and it has been trading under $1 a share since April 14. That means the stock is likely to be more volatile and it makes it harder for the company to raise money through stock sales. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bionano Genomics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bionano Genomics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bionano Genomics Inc Registered Shs
|0,70
|15,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLethargie: ATX und DAX schließen kaum verändert -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel überwiegend leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Der Dow kam im Montagshandel kaum vom Fleck. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.