25.03.2022 00:00:00
Why Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Shot Up 25.4% This Week
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 25.4% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed at $17.66 a share on Friday, then opened at $17.70 on Monday.The company's shares rose throughout the week, going as high as $22.13 on Thursday. So far this year, BioXcel Therapeutics stock is up more than 7.5%.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
