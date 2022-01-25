|
25.01.2022 18:24:28
Why Shares of Block, Mastercard, and StoneCo Are All Falling Today
Shares of several payments stocks struggled today amid higher inflation and the market's inability to find support as the Federal Reserve weighs key policy decisions that could significantly impact the economy.Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, had fallen roughly 5.5% as of 12:07 p.m. ET today, shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) were down about 2.5%, and shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down nearly 6%.The Nasdaq Composite had fallen nearly 2.5% at the time of this writing, with the Federal Reserve's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee beginning its first meeting of the year, which wraps up tomorrow. While not much news is expected out of the meeting, investors and analysts will be watching closely for clues about when the Fed will begin raising its federal funds rate, as well as plans for potentially shrinking its balance sheet.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu StoneCo Ltd Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
18:24
|Why Shares of Block, Mastercard, and StoneCo Are All Falling Today (MotleyFool)
|
18.01.22
|Why StoneCo Stock Is Tumbling Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.01.22
|Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021 (MotleyFool)
|
05.01.22
|Why Marqeta, DLocal, and StoneCo Took a Header Today (MotleyFool)
|
04.01.22
|: StoneCo downgraded to neutral from buy at UBS (MarketWatch)
|
03.01.22
|Why StoneCo Was Soaring Today (MotleyFool)
|
31.12.21
|Why StoneCo Stock Popped 8% Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
21.12.21